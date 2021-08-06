Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao, at Raj Bhavan, in Jammu on July 31. Image Credit: ANI

Srinagar: In a significant development towards establishing Jammu and Kashmir as the first choice of film shooting destination for filmmakers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched the much-awaited J&K Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, among others at SKICC in Srinagar.

Terming the day as historic for Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor observed that the J&K government is creating a vibrant film ecosystem to bring back the golden era of filmmaking in J&K, and transform the Union Territory into the most preferred film destination.

“I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to J&K and explore the pristine beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, also avail a host of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, besides world-class facilities offered by the J&K Government,” said the Lt Governor.

The government has set up Single Window Clearance mechanism; prepared equipment, location and talent directories, besides offering a host of incentives for filmmakers coming to Jammu and Kashmir. The new policy also aims at maximising the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities for many, he further added.

The idea behind the new film policy is to make the Union Territory “a shooting paradise by providing apt facilities and a secured environment for the filmmakers,” as per the official press release.

The details of the policy would be available to access on the official website.

Earlier, a delegation of leading filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by producer Mahaveer Jain met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Sinha and principal secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife producer-director Kiran Rao who are currently shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Ladakh, recently met Sinha at Raj Bhavan to discuss the new film policy of the Union Territory.