Remember seeing a viral video that went around the internet featuring Aamir Khan and Elli Avram dancing? The two were on the set of the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. Over the weekend, on Saturday, Elli sent the Internet into a tizzy by sharing a poster of their dance number Har Funn Maula. The picture shows Aamir Khan and Elli Avram in a romantic pose. She wore a shimmering dress, while he was in a light blue shirt, brown trousers and a blazer. Sharing the photo, Elli Avram wrote: "He's the Jack of all trades, she's the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on March 10. #KoiJaaneNaMovie. #HarFunnMaula."
The poster came a month later after the duo's dance video got leaked and went viral all over the Internet. Watch the clip here:
Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir will be reprising the role of Tom Hanks in this Forrest Gump remake. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.