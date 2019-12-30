The legendary actor was conferred with the highest honour of the film industry on Sunday

New Delhi : As the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was honoured by the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award, son Abhishek Bachchan is in all praise as he posted a congratulatory post on social media.

The 43- year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture of Big B, who is seen sitting upright posing for the camera.

"My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you," the caption read.

The father-son bonding had been a hit for the film industry in 2009 as the duo shared screen-space for the family entertainer 'Paa'.