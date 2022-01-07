The actress rang in her 43rd birthday with an intimate evening with her actor-husband

When there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases, celebrating your birthday with a big group of friends isn’t a good idea. And Bipasha Basu, who rang in her 43rd birthday during a spike in COVID-19 cases globally, kept that in mind and made the evening special with a low-key evening.

She took to her Instagram to share of video of her and husband Karan Singh Grover on the couch together and her cutting a cake. Grover is sweetly singing a birthday song for his adoring wife.

“It’s my birthday,” wrote Basu with a red heart emoticon next to it.

Hindustan Times reported that the actress had planned to head to Maldives for the occasion but cancelled the trip due to the current situation.

Basu, who has pushed the envelope in Bollywood with racy thrillers like ‘Ajnabee’ and romantic drama ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, recently featured in a seven-episode web series ‘Dangerous’, out on MX Player in India.

During that time, she told Gulf News in an interview that the pandemic has taught her to cherish her family. Her birthday celebration with her husband is a testament to it.

“It’s time for optimum self-care and your chance to get more connected to the actual surroundings around you. I have learnt to be connected to our family and value everything. This is a strong warning for our human race that we need to step up and we need to preserve nature. Let’s now try to preserve and stick to simple things like; growing plants, growing your own vegetables and taking control of your own gut immunity and health. I have tried meditation and am constantly working on my mind and trying to make sustainable life choices … Karan [her husband] inspires me spiritually ... We are pretty content being our house which has a lot of open spaces,” said Basu during that interview.

After her marriage to Grover, she has always maintained a low-profile but is an advocate of wellness, fitness and good living.