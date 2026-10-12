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Bipasha Basu returns after 6 years: What we know about her new series

Basu has largely stayed away from acting in recent years, focusing on family life

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bipasha Basu returns after 6 years: What we know about her new series

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is set to return to screens after six years, having begun filming for an upcoming untitled streaming series directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

The series also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa and will premiere on Prime Video. Further details about the project, including its title and Bipasha’s role, are awaited.

Written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the series is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures.

A crime drama set in a small town

The series is set in an unassuming town on the verge of becoming the continent’s heroin capital.

Kaushal plays an incorruptible police officer who finds himself battling powerful forces both within and outside the system. As he tries to protect his integrity, he must also navigate challenges that test his humanity.

The makers are yet to reveal further details about the storyline and the characters played by Basu and Jethwa.

Bipasha Basu’s return to acting

Basu has largely stayed away from acting in recent years, focusing on family life after marrying actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in November 2022.

Basu starred alongside Grover in the crime thriller web series Dangerous, which premiered in 2020. Her last full-fledged theatrical film release was Alone, a horror film directed by Bhushan Patel and released in January 2015. She played twin sisters Sanjana and Anjana in the film, opposite Grover.

Her return to filming marks a new chapter in her acting career following an extended break from screen projects.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming projects

Mehta, known for films such as Shahid and Aligarh and the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has also been working on Gandhi, a historical streaming series based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by historian Ramachandra Guha.

The series explores Mahatma Gandhi’s early life, including his years as a law student in London and his transformative experiences in South Africa. Its first season, covering the period from 1888 to 1915, completed filming in August 2024.

Mehta’s latest crime drama brings together Basu, Kaushal and Jethwa in a project whose title and release date have yet to be announced.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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