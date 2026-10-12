Basu has largely stayed away from acting in recent years, focusing on family life
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is set to return to screens after six years, having begun filming for an upcoming untitled streaming series directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.
The series also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa and will premiere on Prime Video. Further details about the project, including its title and Bipasha’s role, are awaited.
Written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the series is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures.
The series is set in an unassuming town on the verge of becoming the continent’s heroin capital.
Kaushal plays an incorruptible police officer who finds himself battling powerful forces both within and outside the system. As he tries to protect his integrity, he must also navigate challenges that test his humanity.
The makers are yet to reveal further details about the storyline and the characters played by Basu and Jethwa.
Basu has largely stayed away from acting in recent years, focusing on family life after marrying actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in November 2022.
Basu starred alongside Grover in the crime thriller web series Dangerous, which premiered in 2020. Her last full-fledged theatrical film release was Alone, a horror film directed by Bhushan Patel and released in January 2015. She played twin sisters Sanjana and Anjana in the film, opposite Grover.
Her return to filming marks a new chapter in her acting career following an extended break from screen projects.
Mehta, known for films such as Shahid and Aligarh and the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has also been working on Gandhi, a historical streaming series based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by historian Ramachandra Guha.
The series explores Mahatma Gandhi’s early life, including his years as a law student in London and his transformative experiences in South Africa. Its first season, covering the period from 1888 to 1915, completed filming in August 2024.
Mehta’s latest crime drama brings together Basu, Kaushal and Jethwa in a project whose title and release date have yet to be announced.