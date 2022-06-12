As far as Bollywood launches go, it doesn’t get any bigger than a Salman Khan film. Palak Tiwari, better known as the ‘Bijlee’ girl from the Harrdy Sandhu hit track, has reportedly been signed on for Khan’s upcoming production, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.
The young hopeful, who is the daughter of veteran television actress Shweta Tiwari, will reportedly star opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill in the film.
According to the Times of India, who quoted a unit hand confirming the news, also had more tea to spill about the upcoming break. “Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot.”
Khan is currently on a 25-day schedule shoot for the film in Hyderabad, which is being directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.
Tiwari, who shot to fame with Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, also worked as an assistant director in Khan and Ayush Sharma’s film, ‘Antim: The Final Truth. She also shared the stage with the superstar in an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and the latter was all praise for her.
Incidentally, Sharma was also a part of the film but has reportedly out of the project.
Tiwari’s news comes weeks after ‘Bigg Boss 13’ star Shehnaaz Gill was also reportedly signed on for the project.