Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is popular for her fashion statements and they often grab eyeballs. She is media’s favorite due to her outrageous fashion sense, style and attitude.
Known for her questionable wardrobe, Javed wears everyday materials as outfits. She sports clothes made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires, photographs, and even flower petals. Her eccentric fashion sense, however, is not always appreciated. The Bigg Boss contestant is often trolled on social media but she is not one to shy away and makes sure to reply to those who mock her fashion choices. The most recent response from the star was to an NGO which offered to send her clothes.
A social media user from that handle tweeted: "Do you need clothes? We can send you as we run an NGO n would love to assist you. We help people who cannot afford clothes. N I hope media should stop giving so much weightage to her."
But Urfi didn’t take it lying down. She shot back: "Sure I would love that, now that we’re helping each other let me give you your nose back, I found it in my business!"
Javed is perhaps best known for portraying the role of Avni in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’ and Bella in ‘Bepannaah’.