The Bollywood actress played the lead in the first instalment of the film

Bhumi Pednekar is set to make a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’. The actor had also shared screen space with Khurrana in the previous instalment of the franchise, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the first glimpse from the movie in which Pednekar is seen riding a bike. The flick is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. It will hit the theatres on February 21, in India.

The film aims at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner.