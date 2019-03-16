Image Credit:

Actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who are currently shooting in the city of Baghpat for the upcoming film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (Bullseye), shared a few photographs from the film’s set while in character.

In one of the images, Pannu and Pednekar can be seen posing with cow dung cakes, which is used for fuel in villages, while in another photograph they are seen swinging from the hanging roots of a Banyan tree.

The actresses star as the world’s oldest sharpshooters — Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s. Chandro, who is fondly called shooter ‘dadi’ (grandmother) is among the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.