While there was no dearth of the glamour quotient at the opening ceremony, what added an element of chutzpah to the evening’s proceedings was a comedy quartet comprising Mir Afsar Ali (Mir), Ambarish Bhattacharya, Kanchan Mullick and Biswanath Basu. The witty one-liners, sometimes bordering on the slapstick and at times even rib-tickling, were thoroughly soaked up by the capacity crowd, even as the Prosenjit-Rituparna duo regaled the audience with generous dollops of their fabled on-screen chemistry as they went about the choreographed song-and-dance sequences with aplomb.