Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta died in a road accident on May 21 when a truck collided with her bike taxi in Baranagar in West Bengal.
The actress, who is a popular face among TV viewers and is known for her supporting role in 'Gauri', was wearing a helmet, but the collission was swift and intense.
According to reports, the actress was driving pillion when the accident occured. She had booked the ride through an app on her phone after a shoot. The bike reportedly hit the truck and the actress fell off the two-wheeler.
Reports claim the truck driver has been arrested. He applied sudden breakes when a cyclist unexpectedly came in front of his cycle.
Dasgupta has been a part of several popular Bengali television shows. She gained popularity by playing a supporting role in the show Gauri.