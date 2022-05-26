A 21-year-old Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead at her apartment in Kolkata.
Majumdar was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking open the door on May 25. A probe has been initiated to identify whether it was murder or a suicide.
Police have sent Majumdar’s body to a hospital in Kolkata for a postmortem.
The news of Majumdar’s demise comes days after the death of actor Pallavi Dey shocked the Bengal film industry.
Majumdar had worked in ‘Bhaar - The Clown in 2021’, which had popular actor Debraj Mukherjee in a lead role.