The spotlight shone on late Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died last year after their battle with cancer, at the 74th British Academy Film Awards held in London yesterday.
A tribute was also given to Chadwick Boseman, who also died battling cancer in 2020 in their ‘in memoriam’ segment,
Also included in the montage was James Bond star Sir Sean Connery, who died in October 2020 aged 90. The other actors who were honoured include
Kirk Douglas, Ian Holm, and Barbara Windsor, George Segal and Christopher Plummer.
A video to pay tribute to the lost souls began with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9.
Khan died on April 20 last year after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 following which he flew off to the UK for his treatment. In a career spanning over three decades, Khan has featured in a healthy mix of Bollywood and Hollywood films such as ‘ Inferno’, ‘Life Of Pi’ and ‘Jurassic World’.
A day later when Indian movie fans were still grappling with the tragic news of losing him, actor Kapoor died a day later. He was 67. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and sought medical treatment in New York. Kapoor has acted in films including ‘Bobby’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’.