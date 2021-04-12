Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

The spotlight shone on late Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died last year after their battle with cancer, at the 74th British Academy Film Awards held in London yesterday.

Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: GN Archives

A tribute was also given to Chadwick Boseman, who also died battling cancer in 2020 in their ‘in memoriam’ segment,

Chadwick Boseman 2-1608450995390
Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Also included in the montage was James Bond star Sir Sean Connery, who died in October 2020 aged 90. The other actors who were honoured include

Kirk Douglas, Ian Holm, and Barbara Windsor, George Segal and Christopher Plummer.

Copy of Obit_Christopher_Plummer_98581.jpg-ce5cd-1612596314027
FILE - Christopher Plummer cast member of the film "Alexander" arrives to the premiere of the film in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in Nov. 16, 2004. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Image Credit: AP

A video to pay tribute to the lost souls began with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9.

Khan died on April 20 last year after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 following which he flew off to the UK for his treatment. In a career spanning over three decades, Khan has featured in a healthy mix of Bollywood and Hollywood films such as ‘ Inferno’, ‘Life Of Pi’ and ‘Jurassic World’.

1.1189384-2844122663
Khan, seen here with Rafe Spall in a scene from Life of Pi, moves effortlessly between Hollywood and Bollywood. Image Credit: Rex Features

A day later when Indian movie fans were still grappling with the tragic news of losing him, actor Kapoor died a day later. He was 67. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and sought medical treatment in New York. Kapoor has acted in films including ‘Bobby’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Singh