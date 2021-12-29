Sahdev Dirdo Image Credit: YouTube

Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ went viral earlier this year, met with a road accident on Tuesday in Chattisgarh.

Sahdev suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Medical College in Jagdalpur after receiving first aid in Sukma. It is being reported that the little boy was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the accident occurred.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended his help. He is making sure to provide the best medical help to Sahdev at the earliest.

“Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest,” a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of CMO Chattisgarh.

Sahdev was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in July. Later, he also released the revamped version of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ with Badshah.

Taking to his Instagram story, Badshah informed everyone about Sahdev's health.

"Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," the singer wrote.

Badshah later shared that the young boy is out of danger.