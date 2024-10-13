Mumbai: Security has been increased outside the apartment of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following the killing of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday evening.

Visuals showed security personnel outside the Galaxy Apartment of the 'Sultan' actor.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

Salman visited Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night to offer his condolences and meet the family of Siddique, who passed away from bullet injuries.

The event comes months after an earlier security scare involving the actor.

On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered a case in connection to the killing of Siddique under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police have also revealed the identities of two arrested accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning.

The two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honours.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Siddique will be given full state honours as he served as minister in the Maharashtra government during 2004-2008 and also as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).