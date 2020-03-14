The actor and director’s first collaboration was ‘Article 15’

After 2018’s ‘Article 15’ collaboration, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to reunite with director Anubhav Sinha on an upcoming untitled action-thriller.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the official announcement of the project on Twitter on Friday.

“IT’S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action-thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15,” the tweet read.

The actor-director’s first collaboration was ‘Article 15’ that garnered much critical appreciation.