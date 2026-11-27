Critics praise Yeh Prem Mol Liya for its simplicity and emotional storytelling
Dubai: Sooraj Barjatya's return to romantic family entertainment has received an encouraging response from moviegoers, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya earning largely positive reactions following its theatrical release on November 27.
Viewers took to social media platform X to share their first impressions, praising the film's nostalgic 1990s-style storytelling, emotional moments, music and performances.
Several users welcomed Barjatya's return to the family drama genre, describing the film as a refreshing change from the action-heavy spectacles dominating cinemas.
Ayushmann's performance and Sharvari's screen presence also received appreciation, while veteran actors Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa were among those praised for their contributions.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the movie four stars out of five, describing it as heartwarming and appreciating its simplicity, family values and progressive themes.
However, the response was not entirely positive. Some viewers felt the romance between the lead characters developed too quickly, while others pointed to pacing issues and a lengthy second half.
The film's worldwide box office performance is still developing, as it opened in cinemas on Friday. No confirmed worldwide opening-day collection was available at the time of writing.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded advance bookings of Rs84.2 million (Rs8.42 crore) gross across its first six days, including blocked seats. The figure includes advance sales and should not be confused with its actual theatrical earnings.
Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, the romantic family drama marks his return to the genre that made him one of Hindi cinema's best-known filmmakers.
The story follows Prem, played by Ayushmann, who moves into his wife's family home with his family after marriage, challenging traditional expectations surrounding relationships and family responsibilities.
Sharvari plays the female lead, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire and Saumya Tandon in supporting roles.
Produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film also marks Barjatya's reunion with music composer Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years. The two previously collaborated on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.
The film opened in UAE cinemas on November 27, with screenings across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates. Released in Hindi with Arabic and English subtitles, the PG13-rated family drama is available at major cinema chains, including VOX, Reel and Roxy.