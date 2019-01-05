“I want to try everything in my career. What was a no-go zone for other actors was a complete OK zone for me to delve into. From erectile dysfunction [‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’] to tackling parent’s late pregnancy [‘Badhaai Ho’] to being a body shamer [‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’], you saw me experiment in my career. It was my love for experiments that got me here and with each film my belief to experiment has gotten stronger. Always believe in your sensibilities and I have never hesitated while making brave choices… For instance, Sriram Raghavan is a contemporary filmmaker. He shoots in the most novel way possible. He will give you a screenplay in English and then gives you dialogues on sets which call for a lot of on-the-spot improvisations… It was so challenging. But ultimately, it was a learning experience for me.”