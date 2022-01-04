Thousands of fans gathered at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island to witness their Pakistani pop idol Atif Aslam in action on New Year’s Eve and have a blistering start to 2022.
The singer, who marked his return to Abu Dhabi after several years, made sure that his fans had a spectacular evening. He belted out his biggest hits including ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, ‘Tere Bin’ and ‘Aadat’.
Organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Portfolio Managing Events, Aslam proved that he is no stranger to electrifying stage performances. He recently performed at Expo 2020 Dubai as well before giving his fans a memorable farewell to 2021.
His live act was also very interactive as his fans were invested deeply in the singer’s magnificent voice. His ballads were stirring and his live-wire act ensured that energies never dipped.
When it comes to a fitting concert to wrap up 2021, nobody did it better than Aslam. There were numerous concerts across the UAE this NYE, but Aslam ensured that his fans had an amazing time on the last day of 2021.