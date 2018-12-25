Assamese film ‘Xhoixobote Dhemalite’ (Rainbow Fields), about children growing up amidst violence, has bagged an award at a US festival for best narrative feature.
The Bidyut Kotoky directorial won the award at the recently concluded Erie International Film Festival (EIFF) in Pennsylvania.
“We always believe that ‘Xhoixobote Dhemalite’ is a film for the world in Assamese language. This recognition from half way across the globe re-affirms our faith,” Kotoky, who is based in Mumbai, said. “This continues to reinforce what I always believe — the colour of emotions is same everywhere.”
Legendary actor Victor Banerjee, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said the “subtle message of the futility of mindless violence that has crept into our mischievous political psyches is the understated theme of the film.”
The film has won a number of awards at international festivals.
In August, it bagged the best screenplay award at Treasure Coast International Film Festival in Florida. It had received nominations in five categories.
A month before that, ‘Xhoixobote Dhemalite’ became the first Assamese film to be commercially released in the US. It had won three awards, including for best film, at the Love International Film Festival, Los Angeles.
Based on true events, the film also features actors Nakul Vaid, Naved Aslam, Nipon Goswami and Nikumoni Barua.
The film is produced by ‘India Stories’, a Mumbai-based production house and co-produced by Kotoky’s Dhruv Creative Productions and US-based Kurmasana Kreates.