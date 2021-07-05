1 of 9
Let’s face it, we all love gossip, especially when it’s a celebrity affair. The most recent to come out of India’s shores is news of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife of 15 years, Kiran Rao, calling it quits. But they are far from the first couple to split up and they certainly won’t be the last. Here’s a look at other starry break-ups.
Image Credit: Insta/_kiranraokhan
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia were a power couple in the fashion fraternity even if their relationship was often fraught with rumours of infidelity. The couple still held on, lasting 20 years before finally walked away from each other in 2018. At the time, they issued a statement saying: “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to shar, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.” Rampal has since moved on and welcomed a son with model Gabriella Demetriades in July, 2019.
Image Credit: Supplied
They remain friends even today but when sweethearts Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan decided to divorce in 2014, fans were stumped. There was talk of cheating but the couple kept mum the whole time, never revealing the reason for their split. Years on, they remain close and co-parent their children.
Image Credit: Insta/suzkr
Some would call it a rebound relationship with little chance of success, but for Karisma Kapoor it seemed like a shot at a happy marriage. After a broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003– and things seemed alright for a while. However, first there was talk about fights over where to live, Delhi or Mumbai, and later, when they decided to split up in 2015, the divorce took an ugly turn with a fight over custody and money with Kapoor even alleging that Sunjay and his family had harassed her for dowry. Finally, the Supreme Court intervened and the duo walked away from one another in June 2016 with their divorce papers in hand.
Image Credit: AP
Brilliant Bollywood minds Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin collided to have one of the shortest weddings in Bollywood history. Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin had one of the shortest marriages in Bollywood history. Married in 2011, the couple decided to separate in 2013 and issued a joint statement. Kalki is currently with Guy Hershberg and also shares a daughter with him.
Image Credit: IANS
When celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani separated in 2016, many of their family and friends were reportedly taken aback. They’ve stayed civil to one another through the process and share custody of their two daughters. They’ve also both moved on; Akhtar is dating Shibani Dandekar and Bhabani is seeing Nicolo Morea, actor Dino Morea’s brother.
Image Credit: Supplied
The age gap between Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh – she is 13 years older than him - brought with it enough speculation to rip through the most solid of foundations and when they ended things it was a bitter split; Khan ended up paying a colossal amount in alimony according to some reports. Meanwhile, others claim that he never provided Singh with monetary assistance to raise their two children, actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Who knows what the truth is but the families have now mended their fractured relationship.
Image Credit: GULFNEWS ARCHIVE
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were a well-known power couple but after a 17-year marriage, they chose to call it quits. The duo are now in happy relationships with other people; Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor while Khan is dating model Giorgia Andriani.
Image Credit: Supplied
Third time appears to be the charm for actor Sanjay Dutt who has gone through two divorces; the first with Richa Sharma and the second with Rhea Pillai. Dutt is now with Manyata Dutt and proud parents to twins. Dutt was even given a Golden Visa for the UAE last month.
Image Credit: instagram.com/duttsanjay