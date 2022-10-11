Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, were in Dubai to attend the ILT20 trophy reveal event in the UAE.

Aryan took to Instagram to post about his memorable evening.

“What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 reveal event. Wishing International League T20 and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a fantastic inaugural season.”” wrote Aryan on his Instagram account along with a picture with the trophy in the background.

Aryan’s father Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla’s husband Jai Mehta owns the Knight Rider Group and set up the Abu Dhabi franchise recently.

While Aryan was dressed in casual T-shirt, Suhana looked chic in a powder blue bodycon dress.

The official page of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders also tweeted a photo of Aryan Khan from the International League T20 event and paired it with a cheeky caption:

“Can’t decide what to keep our eyes on. The foreground or the background,” they wrote in their caption.

Aryan and Suhana are one of Bollywood’s most popular star kids.

A day earlier, they cousin who was travelling with the sibling duo had posted a picture of the Dubai skyline indicating that they are here for a quick trip.

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics ‘The Archies’. It is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in director Zoya Akhtar's film Image Credit: Insta/SuhanaKhan2

If reports are to be believed, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer of a web series.

In 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan’s career ambitions.