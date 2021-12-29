Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 again this week after battling the virus in September 2020.
According to reports, the actor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, their cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani have all tested positive and are in quarantine now.
According to a report in Times of India, producer Boney Kapoor and his brother Anil Kapoor have tested negative.
Earlier when Arjun tested positive in 2020, he posted a lengthy note on his health status.
“It’s my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for Coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support,” said Arjun on his social media account at the time.
He also pointed out that they were living in extraordinary and unprecedented times where the strength of humanity was being tested.
“I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus,” said Arjun,
Earlier this month, actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested COVID-19 positive. They both have recovered.