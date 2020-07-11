Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: Twitter/arjunk26

Arjun Kapoor, who has stepped out to shoot after almost four months, says everyone will have to adjust to the new normal.

“I think every one of us will have to... slowly start resetting our lives. Things have changed forever but we will all have to work, we will all have to support our families,” Kapoor said.

He further added: “So, everyone concerned will make their environment as safe as possible so that all are protected and we resume some sort of normalcy on our work front. I shot for the first time after 4 months.”

The ‘Panipat’ actor said that adequate safety measures on the sets of his commercial shoot put him at complete ease.

“I have to admit that I was a bit jittery at the start but seeing all the safety measures in place, I became absolutely fine in no time. Naturally, the initial days of us stepping out to work again will be a little difficult for all of us psychologically. But today, I’m more confident of shooting and being around people on the sets because I have seen the extensive preparations that people are taking to ensure we have the highest safety measures on the sets,” he said.

Kapoor has a number of shoots lined up in the days to come.