Bollywood actor will suggest content to watch on online, on TV and at the cinema

Arjun Kapoor, Image Credit: IANS

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has launched an #ArjunRecommends series on social media, says he has grown up being a cinephile and a binge-watcher seeking good content to watch.

Kapoor hopes the series will help everyone looking to find good content online, on TV or at the cinema.

“I have grown up being a cinephile and a binge-watcher seeking good content to watch, learn and enjoy something new and path-breaking. And I have always recommended them to my friends and family who have also loved my suggestions. The germ of this idea actually came from their reactions,” he said.

The ‘India’s Most Wanted’ star says he treats his social media followers like his family.

“I wanted to start a digital property through which I would jam with them more intimately and share my recommendations with them. There is such outstanding content to watch and I do feel I must share this information with people who also want to see disruptive and quality content,” he added.

#ArjunRecommends, the actor said, “will be super chilled, super casual as if I’m sitting in my living room and having a conversation with my friends.”

“The idea is to keep it relaxed and indulgent as I discuss the content piece that I have come across and tell everyone why I’m recommending this. It’s an extremely personal social media property for like-minded people to jam on the superb content from across the world that’s available for all of us to see,” he said.