Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkummarao

Wedding season is upon us, and Bollywood watchers are eagerly awaiting the nuptials of a number of celebrity couples. One of those is actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who according to recent reports are getting hitched in Jaipur.

Online publication Pinkvilla has quoted a source as saying that the longtime partners will get married in the Rajasthan capital over November 10, 11 and 12.

“They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding,” the source said.

Rao, 37, and Patralekhaa, 32, have been dating for more than eight years and have been open about their relationship.

On the ‘Love Games’ actress’ birthday this February, Rao took to social media to share his appreciation for her.

“Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them,” the ‘Stree’ actor wrote.

In a 2019 interview with social media group Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa recalled their start of their relationship.

“I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?” she said. “We wouldn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for long drives, movies, or even sit at home and eat our hearts out. We’d even accompany each other for auditions — silently seeping in support. It’s all we needed — that understanding.”

“We’re equals — in fact, when some article said, ‘Rajkummar Rao with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa’, he immediately retweeted saying, ‘Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkummar,’” the actress added.