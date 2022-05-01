The ultimate Bollywood star pairing could very well be returning on the big screen if rumours are to be believed.

It seems Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are set to reunite for filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ for a special performance, which may or may not be a song sequence.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Image Credit: Dharma Productions

The much-anticipated film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, already boasts a stellar cast that includes Bollywood veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Khan and Kajol’s appearance on screen would be a casting coup for fans of the stars who have been eager to see the couple come together again since ‘Diwale’ in 2015.

My Name is Khan Image Credit: Supplied

Entertainment portal Bollywood Life quoted a source close to the film unit who weighed in on the news. “Shah Rukh and Kajol might make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Well, this isn’t something new, Karan Johar who shares a great bond with SRK and Kajol, often treats their fans with their special appearances in his directorials. And this time too the filmmaker might leave his fans surprised with their special appearance.”

The source further added: “Shah Rukh who has a blocked schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided. Whether it will be a special song or a special scene.”

Kajol and Khan have worked in seven films together over the careers, dating back to the latter’s second film ‘Baazigar’ that released in 1993. Perhaps their most successful on-screen pairing has been in Aditya Chopra’s ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ in 1995, which was followed by Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998 and his ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ in 2001. The couple have also starred in Johar’s ‘My Name is Khan’ in 2010.

Baazigar Image Credit: Supplied

Aside from playing the lead, Kajol has also done cameos in four of Khan’s films as well.