The possibility of Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal getting married has been the talk of the town ever since the couple started dating.
According to sources, the two are now all set to tie the knot at the end of September.
The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the big day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.
Chadha and Fazal first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Fazal proposed to Chadha in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022.
The two are also set to reunite on screen for the third instalment in the franchise, ‘Fukrey 3’.