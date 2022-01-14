It seems like there might be another Bollywood wedding coming up soon.
Reports claim that filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar will wed his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in February.
“Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.
Bollywood fans are still enjoying the love that’s been in the air following the recent winter weddings of actor couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.
Akhtar and Dandekar have been dating since 2018 and have been very open about their love for each other.
The singer and actress even got a tattoo of Akhtar’s name on her neck for her birthday in August 2021.
Akhtar was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters — Shakya and Akira.
On the work front, Akhtar is working on his next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Dandekar was last seen in the second season of ‘Four More Shots Please!’