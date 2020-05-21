Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently basking in the success of her web series production debut ‘Paatal Lok’, on Wednesday urged people to support stray animals.
Sharma’s ‘Paatal Lok’ had a special feature of several dogs and a special mention for dog lovers.
The actress-turned-producer took to Instagram and posted the pictures of all the dogs that were featured in the show and penned down a caption dedicated to them.
“The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just hearts,” she wrote in the caption.
Sharma then urged people to help them by contributing.
“Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards... and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays,” she wrote.
In the rest of the caption, she shared a list of animal rescue and support funds of the country.