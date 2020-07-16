Actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of her morning ritual — which featured a cameo of her dog Dude and included the practice of ‘oil pulling’.
“My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as “kavala” or “gundusha”, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out,” she wrote in the caption.
The ‘Sultan’ star then shared the benefits associated with the ayurvedic practice and wrote,” This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body.”
“As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too,” she added.
Sharma has treated fans with such updates from her personal and professional life on Instagram.