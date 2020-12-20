Anushka Sharma’s ‘Paatal Lok’, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi and others, swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event, including the Best Series.
While the lead actor of the drama series Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Male Award respectively, the directors of the series Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy were awarded Best Director Award.
‘Paatal Lok’ (Underworld) is a show that gives an insight into various forms of discrimination among religion and caste in India. Cheeni’s story brings out the issues of child abuse and discrimination against transgenders. Meanwhile, the tale also gives insights into the awful state of women’s safety in rural India.
Both supporting role awards also went to ‘Gully Boy’, with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category.
The drama series also bagged Best Original Story (Series) and Best Original Screenplay (Series) Awards.
Taking it to Instagram, Bollywood actor Sharma expressed her contentment about the news.
She wrote, “A prolific cast, a fantastic crew and the most innovative team of writers and creators.”.
The series is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller, which is derived from Tarun Tejpal’s 2010 novel ‘The Story of My Assassins’ about a discouraged cop who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case of an assassination that lands him into the dark sphere of the underworld.