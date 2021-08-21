Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Tendril chef Image Credit: Instagram/Tendril

Celebrity power couple Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have found a new vegan haunt in England and can’t seem to get enough of this gem and its chef’s plant-based delicacies.

The actress, who is now accompanying her cricketer husband as he tours London, stumbled upon a local Vegan restaurant called the Tendril Kitchen and have become fans of their dishes made from locally-sourced produce. They had lunch at this quaint restaurant, which claims it serves mostly vegan dishes.

According to reports, Sharma and Kohli have also introduced their friends KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal to the restaurant too. The cricketers were spotted dining at Sharma's culinary hotspot.

Naturally, the chef can’t keep calm. Taking to his Instagram, he regaled his followers about Sharma and Kohli’s momentous visit.

“A lot can happen in 48 hours! @anushkasharma discovered @tendril_kitchen online where she loved the photos and reviews. That made @virat.kohli call my number to book a table. I didn’t realise who had made the booking till I saw the power couple walking in to our restaurant, making me feel so proud - and a little terrified that they enjoy the food and experience of dining at Tendril! Serving them and speaking to them, I quickly realised they are what they are for a reason - super humble and incredibly talented,” said the chef.

Sharma also gave him a shout on her twitter account to her millions of followers catapulting this quaint vegan joint into an instant star. His restaurant is now on the speed dial of several famous faces.