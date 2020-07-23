Anurag Kashyap Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is currently embroiled in a war of words on Twitter with Kangana Ranaut and her team, has claimed in a recent interview that they were once good friends.

However, they had a falling out when he tried to play peacemaker between Ranaut and actress Taapsee Pannu in 2019.

“Everybody that I am [fighting] with has been my good friend. She [Kangana] has been such a close friend that she would come and attend all my premieres. But something happened when I made a call to her when I was working with Taapsee and [asked] why they were saying things to each other,” said Kashyap in an interview with NDTV.

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: IANS

Kashyap tried to reason with Ranaut, who was offended by Pannu’s remarks about her during an interview while promoting Kashyap’s romance ‘Manmarziyaan’. Pannu remarked that Ranaut needs a ‘double filter’ and that comment did not sit well with the ‘Queen’ actress.

Her sister Rangoli Chandel, who handles Ranaut’s work and publicity, slammed Pannu and called her a cheap copy of Ranaut.

“Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her [Kangana] and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out,” said Kashyap.

Taapsee Pannu. Image Credit: IANS

He even maintained that he is willing to apologise to Ranaut if she was hurt by Pannu’s remarks.

“That’s what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where ‘if are not with me you are my enemy,’” the filmmaker added.

Ranaut has triggered a series of spats on social media ever since her explosive interview with Republic TV where she labelled Pannu and Swara Bhasker as ‘B-grade’ actresses who try to curry favour with nepotistic producers and directors.

Ranaut is on a mission to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14. The National Award-winning actress is convinced that it was the toxic working culture and bullying by top producers and directors towards Rajput that led him to take such an extreme step.