Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is currently embroiled in a war of words on Twitter with Kangana Ranaut and her team, has claimed in a recent interview that they were once good friends.
However, they had a falling out when he tried to play peacemaker between Ranaut and actress Taapsee Pannu in 2019.
“Everybody that I am [fighting] with has been my good friend. She [Kangana] has been such a close friend that she would come and attend all my premieres. But something happened when I made a call to her when I was working with Taapsee and [asked] why they were saying things to each other,” said Kashyap in an interview with NDTV.
Kashyap tried to reason with Ranaut, who was offended by Pannu’s remarks about her during an interview while promoting Kashyap’s romance ‘Manmarziyaan’. Pannu remarked that Ranaut needs a ‘double filter’ and that comment did not sit well with the ‘Queen’ actress.
Her sister Rangoli Chandel, who handles Ranaut’s work and publicity, slammed Pannu and called her a cheap copy of Ranaut.
“Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her [Kangana] and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out,” said Kashyap.
He even maintained that he is willing to apologise to Ranaut if she was hurt by Pannu’s remarks.
“That’s what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where ‘if are not with me you are my enemy,’” the filmmaker added.
Ranaut has triggered a series of spats on social media ever since her explosive interview with Republic TV where she labelled Pannu and Swara Bhasker as ‘B-grade’ actresses who try to curry favour with nepotistic producers and directors.
Ranaut is on a mission to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14. The National Award-winning actress is convinced that it was the toxic working culture and bullying by top producers and directors towards Rajput that led him to take such an extreme step.
She also took part in a candle light digital protest to show her solidarity with efforts to find out the truth behind Rajput’s death. She has openly declared it as a murder.