Director Anurag Kashyap. Image Credit: IANS

A day after Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap on September 9 revealed a series of WhatsApp messages between Rajput’s manager and himself which shows that the director wasn’t keen to work with Rajput.

The texts seem to indicate that Rajput had ghosted him when Kashyap approached him for a project and that episode had left a bitter taste in Kashyap’s mouth.

“He’s too problematic man. I have known him before he started out, got him his first film ‘Kai Po Che’,” claimed Kashyap in his WhatsApp exchange with Rajput’s manager.

The director made this deduction of Rajput’s personality when his manager wrote to Kashyap about keeping the actor in mind while casting for Kashyap’s future projects. The director claimed that he was publishing all those personal messages about Rajput to underline that Bollywood and directors like him cared for Rajput deeply.

The director goes on to reveal that he had cast Rajput for a project, but shelved it when Rajput refused to acknowledge his calls or texts.

Kashyap’s messages seems to suggest that the ‘Dil Bechara’ director Mukesh Chhabra had a significant role in Rajput’s cold behaviour towards him.

Kashyap has been at the forefront of defending Chakraborty’s innocence and has consistently thrown his weight behind her. Hours after the arrest of Chakraborty in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Kashyap tweeted the slogan ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy — me and you,” the slogan emblazoned on Chakraborty’s T-shirt on that day.

Sushant Singh Rajput.

His revelatory posts about Rajput and his questionable work ethic hasn’t gone down too well with Twitter users.

The majority slammed him for raking up messages that were exchanged between Rajput’s manager and him.

“How does this prove anything that is being said about him? This just proves that you feel guilty because you held a grudge against him and he held you in high regards but ghosted you once. This was unnecessary, since it proves nothing and doesn’t answer any of the questions,” commented one user.

Another user commented that a star or an actor has the right to choose whom he works with and which films he takes on.

“The case is under investigation Anurag. Don’t Panic. Keep those chats ready. Share once the CBI drops the chargesheet … This chat is rubbish.”