Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was a happy man when he joined his wife Sunita Kapoor to celebrate their wedding anniversary in Sharjah.
Kapoor, who was in the Emirate for a brand endorsement, was accompanied by his wife as they celebrated their 39th anniversary together on May 19. The ‘Pukar’ actor shared an update about the same on Instagram.
“Double celebration in Sharjah with the one who’s always by my side @kapoor.sunita!,” Kapoor captioned his photos. He posted a string of pictures, including the one in which the two posed in front of a cake.
Kapoor will be seen next in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming gangster drama film ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.
He will be also seen in the second installment of the crime thriller series ‘The Night Manager’.