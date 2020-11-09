Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Monday extended warm birthday wishes to son Harshvardhan Kapoor for his 30th birthday.
Anil noted: “Happy Birthday@HarshKapoor_!! You’re my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)!.”
“You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always,” he added.
Anil and wife Sunita Kapoor have three children together — actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, film producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor.
On the work front, Anil will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, ‘Takht’. The movie features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.