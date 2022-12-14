Indian celebrities have joined in on the World Cup frenzy in Qatar, much like the rest of the world, and shared glimpses from the Argentina-Croatia match.
Ananya Panday and her dad Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor are some of the celebs who saw the game. Sanjay also shared a peek of the match after Argentina player Lionel Messi scored.
Pandey captioned the post: “What an experience. The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends…”
Shanaya Kapoor also shared a series of pictures and videos from the match. Also seen in the post are her brother Jahaan Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.
In the caption, she said: “Game day (witnessed a FIFA World Cup semi final game live, Argentina won, I saw Messi score a (goal emoji), and David Beckham waved at us!)
Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza, too, was spotted at the same match. The star has been active on social media and was updating her fans about what she had been up to. She took to Instagram to share her view and the action at the semi-final.