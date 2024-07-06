Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities made the internet go crazy with their amazing dance moves at the grand sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night.

Not only did they twin in black, but Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also stole the show with their thumkas at the function.

Alia and Ranbir wore color-coordinated outfits for the sangeet ceremony.

While several photos and videos are going viral on social media from the event, a new dancing video of Alia and Ranbir has surfaced, winning everyone's hearts.

In the viral video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen shaking their legs to the song 'Show Me The Thumka' from the latter's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. The couple was also joined by Aakash and Shloka Ambani on stage.

Alia and Ranbir dished out fashion goals in black attire. Alia wore a black lehenga. To complement his wife, Ranbir was seen dressed up in a bandh gala suit.

Alia's sister, Shaheen, also joined the couple. In the paparazzi images, fans can also spot Aditya Roy Kapur posing with Ranbir, Alia, and Shaheen.

Ranbir, Alia, and energetic actor Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with their performances on Salman Khan's 'No Entry' title track.

Dressed in a silver-colored half-sleeve vest, denim, and a pair of shades, Ranveer grooved to the 'No Entry' song with Veer Pahariya.

Superstar Salman Khan also captivated guests with his power-packed performance on his song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' with the groom-to-be on Friday night.

Salman Khan not only stole the spotlight with his dapper presence but also with his dance moves at the sangeet night of Anant and Radhika.

Several videos and pictures from the sangeet night have gone viral on social media. He made the guests go crazy as he gave a power-packed performance with Anant on his iconic song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' from his 2000 film 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'.

In the viral videos, Salman can be seen giving an electrifying performance with the groom-to-be. Dressed in a black suit paired with a black shirt and pants, Salman greeted the paps with a big smile and folded hands on his arrival at the function.

The hosts of the event, the Ambani family, were not behind in entertaining their guests with a special dance. The Ambani family made a grand entry on stage to the beats of the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from 'Om Shanti Om'.

From pop sensation Justin Bieber's performance to special performances by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair. From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their presence at the function of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organized a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, the Ambanis organized a spectacular Mameru ceremony—a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.