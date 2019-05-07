The couple are expecting their first child together

Actress Amy Jackson and her partner George Panayiotou are officially engaged.

The couple, who is expecting their first child together, celebrated their engagement with a party in London on Sunday.

Images and videos show Jackson and Panayiotou having a good time. In one of the videos, the two are seen dancing together.

Jackson shared several clips on Instagram Stories, and in one of them, she was heard saying: “He put a ring on it!”

The ‘2.0’ actress also shared a photograph from the engagement revelry, and captioned it: “The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love [Yayia doing the Greek traditions for us].”

In March this year, the couple had revealed that she is expecting her first child with Panayiotou. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple “can’t wait to meet the little one.”

The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie ‘Madrasapattinam’ and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.