Bachchan shares details on his blog, while working with Nagarjuna as well

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Image Credit: Getty Images

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed new pictures on his blog where he is seen in wedding attire, standing with his wife and fellow actor Jaya Bachchan, while escorting a bride who is none other than Katrina Kaif.

The trio, according to Bachchan, are working on a new project where the real-life couple play parents to Kaif and are seen marrying her off.

But the project is particularly special to Bachchan and wife Jaya because they are also teamed up with three superstars from South India — namely Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna, Tamil star Prabhu and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. Bachchan posted images with the trio on his blog and Twitter, while expressing his joy over sharing screen space with the three stars.

“From the left Nagarjuna, son of Legendary Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, idol of millions and the icon of Telugu Cinema... Shivaraj Kumar, son of legendary and iconic Dr Raaj Kumar of Kannada Cinema... and extreme right, Prabhu deva, son of the legendary, idol iconic, Shivaji Ganesan of Tamil cinema [sic],” Bachchan wrote on his blog.