Image Credit: ANI

Surat While many admire veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution to the Hindi film industry, not many are as devoted as a superfan from Surat who has been collecting photos of the megastar for over 2 decades, ranging from passport size pictures to one-of-a-kind movie posters.

Divyesh Kumar, the Bachchan superfan, has accumulated over 7,000 pictures of the actor since 1999.

"I started to collect pictures of Amit ji in 1999. I gathered all kinds of pictures from everywhere, from passport size pictures to movie posters. Whenever I find a new picture of him, I cut it out and keep it an album for safekeeping. So far, I have gathered over 7,000 pictures," Kumar told ANI.

Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Bachchan's 78th birthday, Kumar wished for the long and happy life of the veteran actor.

"Just like his movie '102 Not Out', I hope Amit ji also lives to be 102 years old," Kumar said.

He has had the opportunity to meet the Bollywood superstar on 10 occasions so far.

"The first time I met Amit ji, I gave him a picture which had the names of all the movies he had done till then. I also gave him a special toy for his granddaughter. When he asked me how it was made, I said to sir, 'Yeh toh trailer hai sir, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just the trailer sir, the rest of the movie is yet to come),'" Kumar said with a beaming smile.

Image Credit: ANI

Following Bachchan's footsteps to donate his organs after his death, Kumar said that he and his family too had signed up to donate organs.