The Bollywood actor paid tribute to the iconic film with a throwback image

Image Credit: AFP

Starting the day with a blast from the past, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan oshared a throwback picture from the day of the inaguration of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’.

The actor, who is quite active on Twitter, shared a monochrome picture on the platform featuring legends of the industry including director Manmohan Desai and actors Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Dharmendra and Bachchan himself.

Dharamendra, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai Image Credit: Twitter.com/SrBachchan

“Mahurat of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. from right Manji (Desai); a bowed headed AB; Parveen Babi; Shabana Azmi; Neetu Singh; Vinod Khanna; Dharam Ji who gave the clap,” he tweeted along with the picture.

The iconic flick ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ became a landmark in the history of Indian cinema by running for 25 weeks in 25 theatres alone in Mumbai.

Today, when the movie has completed over 42 years, it is still counted among the cult films that every generation must watch.