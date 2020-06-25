Actor Amitabh Bachchan is keeping his brain sharp during the COVID-19 lockdown in India, challenging his fans to a unique tongue twister.
The veteran star shared a piece of trivia on Instagram — he is after all known for being the host of quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ — that is apt for our times.
“After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of ‘MASK’, in Hindi... nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika,” read part of his post on Instagram.
That’s quite a mouthful, but maybe it will be a question on the next season of his game show.
In the image to go along with the extra long Hindu translation for ‘mask’, Bachchan can be seen wearing a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ themed face covering that features his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.
‘Gulabo Sitabo’ had its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, skipping a theatrical release due to the closure of cinemas in India and the rest of the world.