Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan left his fans and followers in shock when he announced last night that he will be undergoing a surgery.
In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, the 78-year-old actor gave an update to his fans and followers.
"medical condition surgery can't write (sic)" Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Saturday. It is unclear if the medical procedure is complete.
The actor recently shared the details about the projects his family members -- wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan -- were currently working on.
One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan was recently shooting for "MayDay", directed by and starring Ajay Devgan. and has been actively sharing updates from the film's set in Mumbai on his social media accounts.
The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his 'extended family' via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.
The screen icon was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", which had a digital premiere last year in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown.