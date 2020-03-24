Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared an opinion offering logic behind the clapping during March 23rd’s Janata Curfew acorss India, but social media users weren’t very impressed.

In the post, the superstar shared an opinion someone sent him, suggesting that vibration caused by mass clapping can reduce or destroy the potency of the deadly coronavirus.

“AN OPINION GIVEN: 5 pm; 22nd Mar, ‘amavasya’, darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency. Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati, cumulative vibration betters blood circulation.”

He added in Hindi: “Someone sent this to me. Don’t know how much of this is true.”

However, after facing flak from social media for spreading misinformation, the actor soon deleted the post.

One user commented: “I demand an apology from @SrBachchan for spreading misinformation through his Twitter account putting millions of lives at stake. #AmitabhBachchan”

Another user wrote: “Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake donated millions to fight coronavirus. Meanwhile Amitabh Bachchan is sharing WhatsApp forwards on how noise and Amavasya can kill viruses. What sham these Bollywood celebrities are.”

Sharing a screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, another user wrote: “Next time anyone asks what is the difference between SRK [Shah Rukh Khan] and Amitabh Bachchan, show them this.”