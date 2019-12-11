Others on the list include Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Alia Bhatt

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter accounts topped the list of most tweeted Indian entertainment handles of 2019 on Tuesday.

With the year coming to an end, Twitter India shared details of the most retweeted posts and most tweeted handles of the site in the entertainment, sports, and politics categories.

Bachchan topped the list in the male category for the top entertainment handle, leaving behind Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, who stood second and third respectively.

The Twitter handles of musician AR Rahman, actors Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are others that made it to the list of top 10 entertainment Twitter handles in the male category.

Leading the female category, ‘Dabangg’ star Sonakshi Sinha left behind Anushka Sharma at the second position and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at the third position.

Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sunny Leone were others featured on the list.