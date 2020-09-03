Ameesha Patel Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who was briefly in Dubai this week to film her debut web series ‘7th Sense’, made an abrupt departure on August 2 and returned to Mumbai. The 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' star was scheduled to shoot in Dubai for 45 days for the whodunit, starring R Madhavan, but she cut short her work trip within a few days. The reasons behind her hasty exit is unknown.

“Ameesha Patel is no longer a part of the ‘7th Series’ anymore. She won’t be associated with that show anymore. She felt it best to not to be a part of the show, but we don’t want to get into the reasons behind her return to Mumbai. We have always maintained dignity over such matters,” said Patel’s spokesperson over phone.

'7th Sense', starring Madhavan who’s currently filming in the UAE, is produced by Gaurang Doshi. Earlier in June, Doshi had spoken about his ambitious web series to be shot in the UAE.

“For safety purposes of actors and cast, I will charter private flights for all of them. They will leave their homes in Mumbai and reach the UAE directly through my chartered flights. They won’t be in contact with other passengers minimising contact with other passengers ... At this point, a strong script and safety is on top of my priority,” said Doshi in that interview. More than 100 crew members are now in a private hotel in Dubai filming crucial scenes.

In a separate interview with Gulf News in August, Patel had expressed her excitement at returning to Dubai for work. She found Dubai as an exciting melting pot of culture, food and vibe.

“But we don’t want to get into the reasons behind her departure. It’s not her style to speak ill of others.”

Directed by Karan Darra, R Madhavan’s ‘7th Sense’ features a starry ensemble including actors Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Delafrooz and Manuj Sharma.