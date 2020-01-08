From Rajinikanth thrills to ‘Underwater’ chills, all to see at the movies this week

January seems to be a month for thrilling Hollywood action films and content-driven stories from Bollywood. Here’s a list of movies releasing in the UAE this week.

Darbar (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

In this action-packed movie, South Indian star Rajinikanth plays a Mumbai cop who must solve the case of what appears to be a serial killer terrorising the city.

Chhapaak (Hindi)

The film, based on a true story, narrates the fight of an acid attack survivor Malti (Deepika Padukone) against her attackers. The film follows the investigations, the court hearing, the medical treatment and the subsequent emotional healing she goes through.

Tanhaji: The Unusung Warrior (Hindi)

The Ajay Devgn-starrer follows the life of the 17th century Maharashtrian military leader Tanhaji Malusare who was Indian warrior king Chattrapati Shivaji Rao’s most trusted lieutenant. The film looks at the battle fought at Kondana Fort between Tanhaj’s soldiers and the Mughal army.

Underwater (English)

A group of aquatic researchers survive an earthquake that destroys their subterranean lab and are now left to deal with the creatures that lie at the ocean bed.

Like a Boss (English)

Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek team up in this comedy, which follows two women with very different ideal beauty types who start a company together.

Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs (English)

A twist on the story of Snow White, the animated film follows seven princes who have been turned into dwarfs and are seeking a pair of red shoes to help break the curse.

1917 (English)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Colin Firth as General Erinmore in a scene from "1917," directed by Sam Mendes. (François Duhamel/Universal Pictures via AP) Image Credit: AP

The story is set during the First World War and follows two British privates whose job is to send a message inside enemy territory which will essentially save the lives of 1,600 soldiers who are unknowingly walking into a trap.

Richard Jewell (English)

Richard Jewell, an American security guard, who saved thousands of lives from a bomb at the 1996 Olympics is falsely identified as the terrorist by the media and is vilified by the journalists.

The Assent (English)

The story follows Father Lambert who has spent time in prison for three years for causing the death of an eight-year-old. He meets Joel Clarke, a widower, who believes his son is possessed by the devil and Father Lambert convinces Joel that his son will die without his help.

Mission Unstapabol: The Don Idenity (Tagalog)

Don Robert Fortun, the smoothest and classiest thief, is released from prison and forms a group to help him steal a pearl from his conniving brother.

Stand up (Malayalam)

The story follows Keerthi, a stand-up comedian, who narrates the story of her friend Diya who was assaulted in her apartment and shows how she progresses from victim to survivor.

Masameer: The Movie (Arabic)

The Saudi Arabian animated movie follows Dana on a journey to explore her passion in robotics and use machines to help and create good in the world.

Ivan Tsarvich I Seryy Volk 4 (Russian)

This is a fantasy based movie that follows Ivan and his friends on a journey to a kingdom for a singing festival.

Balloon (English)

This movie is set in 1979 and follows a family that wants to escape from East Germany to West Germany and try to use a balloon to do it. Little do they know they are already being tracked by the secret service.

Daughter of the Wolf (English)

An ex-military specialist inherits her father’s money, but soon finds her son kidnapped. But instead of paying the ransom, she abducts one of the kidnappers and forces him to lead her to her son.

My Spy (English)

Nine-year-old Sophie catches JJ, a professional CIA agent, spying on her family and in exchange for not blowing his cover, he trains her to become a CIA agent.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (Out on January 11, Telugu)

Army Major Ajay Krishna is sent to Kurnool and the story follows him keeping the country safe from external threats.

Anjaam Pathira (Out on January 10, Malayalam)

Actor Kunchacko Boban plays Anwar Hussain, a man hot on the heels of a serial killer who the police are unable to catch.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Out on January 11, Telugu)

Allu Aravind takes on the role of a witty CEO in a Telugu action directed by Trivikram.

A Hidden Life (English)

RG-10_00660.NEF Image Credit: Reiner Bajo

The movie tells the story of Franz Jagerstatter, a peasant framer who refused to fight for the Nazis in the Second World War and cares for his wife Fani and their children and how they help him. The film is based of a true story.

Dhurala (Marathi)

When the Sarpanch (leader) of a village dies, his family unites for the next election and as the story progresses they each start to get greedy over the power.