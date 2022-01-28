Calling all Alia Bhatt fans. Her much-anticipated gangster drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ -- which has seen multiple changes in its release date due to the ongoing pandemic -- will light up the big screens on February 25.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the saga will document the life and times of a brothel owner known as ‘madam’ in her circles. It’s based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.
Bhatt plays the titular role of a woman who is determined to mark her territory in the red light area of Kamathipura.
The film, also starring Ajay Devgn, will enjoy its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi; also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.
The movie was intially planned for theatrical release in September 2020, but was kept on hold multiple times due to the pandemic.
Bhatt will also be seen in ‘Bramastra’, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Ayan Mukerji.